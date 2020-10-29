Howl-oween Party set for Oct. 30

Children of all ages are invited to the annual Howl-oween party at the Jefferson County Humane Society (JCHS) from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. Kids and adults will enjoy an evening of music and trick or treating trunk style outdoors.

The party will be held in the parking lot at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, W6127 Kiesling Road, between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.

There is no cost to attend this exciting party, but please consider bringing a cash donation or items from the Humane Society’s wish list. Also, please note this party is for humans only, be sure to leave pets at home as costumes can be scary for some pets.

