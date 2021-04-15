DeGolier/Tyler announce wedding
Mitch and Shari DeGolier of Lake Mills are happy to announce that on a brisk beautiful Halloween day, their daughter Stacy married Matt Tyler in the Downtown Commons Park, Lake Mills. Immediate family and friends were in attendance. Stacy is a graduate of Lake Mills High School and Minnesota State, Mankato with a BA in theatre and a minor in film studies. Matt is the son of Randy and Ann Tyler and a Sun Prairie High School graduate. He graduated with a degree in engineering from Milwaukee School of Engineering. The couple reside in New York City where Stacy works as an actor and also for 59E59 Street Theatre. Matt works for 24M Technologies centered in Boston. Due to the pandemic, only those in attendance celebrated at the Pyramid Event Venue, Lake Mills after the ceremony. (A big thank you to Eli and Jillian for all their help). A reception for extended family and friends will be held this fall.

