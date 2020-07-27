I had offered to make a dish for a meal and was completely uninspired so decided to look through my recipe collection. Those of you who collect Pinterest recipes and can access them with the click of a key stroke will not understand my collection of favorite recipes. They are mostly pieces of paper, many hand-written and stuffed into a 2-gallon baggie. I recognize what I am looking for when I sort through them. It is not a very efficient way to find anything but is always a trip down ‘memory lane.’ Many of these recipes are handwritten or typed and either duplicated or mimeographed. They are from colleagues at school, family members, and dear friends.
I also have a recipe card box but always enjoy the memories that come with each special friend’s submission. I browsed through as I sat outside and spread the recipes into categories for faster finding next time. It was sad to notice that I had lost touch with many of those friends or that they were no longer alive. I found myself recalling times spent with them and were glad to have the recipe to remind me of fun past days. Those pieces of paper represent years of my life that have passed too quickly.
Our contest this week is to submit a family picture. We all have family or someone special that we love and want to share. Send a picture of you with someone special to you to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us by midnight on Monday, Aug. 3 for our drawing on Aug. 4. You will be entered into a drawing for $5 Chamber Bucks.
The winner for the Favorite Place to Travel contest was Betty Smith. The winner for the Favorite Restaurant contest was Sue Haviland…congratulations Betty and Sue! Both won a $5 Chamber Bucks gift certificate that can be used at many Lake Mills area businesses.
FREE…Prizes…Masks Required…Join Club 55 for Bingo in Commons Park Band Stand Area on Wednesday, Aug. 5. 1:2:30 p.m. We will supply paper and laminated bingo cards for you to use. Bring your own daubers, chips (buttons) or markers. You may bring your own chair or sit socially distanced at the picnic tables.
Exercise in Commons Park with Diane on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Masks required. We will socially distance and meet by the Band Stand. Conversation in Commons Park will follow at the shelter at 10:30 a.m.
