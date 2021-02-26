Do you remember when your children came home from school and mentioned they had this big project to do, but it wasn't due, say for a couple of weeks? You probably reminded them every so often to try to do some of it over time so the night before they weren't cramming to get it done. “Ah, mom, we got plenty of time!” But what happens the night before?
Ha! I was thinking of this situation the night before "Cupid" was going to do something special for our residents. There I was at 10 p.m. trying to put 40 individual cupcake boxes together while the cupcakes were baking.
Sure, I could of put them together as soon as they arrived in the mail, but “I had time!” So, because we still are playing it safe and not gathering for activities, "Cupid" baked, frosted, and decorated cupcakes and put them in the cute boxes then into the mail cubbies. Along with themed word games, we also had a jar full of chocolate kisses that the residents got to guess how many were in jar. Betty W. guessed 137, and there was 135! She was one happy lady to get so many "kisses"!
The residents also celebrated Groundhog’s Day a bit differently this year too. Instead of guessing if he would see his shadow or not, they were given a chocolate cookie to represent his 'shadow ', and a lemon cookie for the sun! Doris S. celebrated her birthday with a pizza party and a valentine cake. The residents were invited to come to the Gathering Room to help her celebrate, provided they were masked and distanced.
Our other February birthdays are Dino P. and Mary A. Happy birthday to all! When I think of February, I think of three things, the first being the month for Groundhog’s Day, second, Valentine’s Day, and the last being the month that Lenten season begins. February also reminds me of this Bible verse, "and now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.