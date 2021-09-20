Happy Autumnal Equinox! The days have certainly gotten shorter, and many folks are ready to welcome in cooler days, even knowing that winter is on its way. No one needs to tell us that it has been a hot and dry summer. Farmers are struggling with crops, businesses are having difficulties with the supply chain, and we all worry about our health. Yes, we have had better summers, but we are not dealing with fires or flooding from hurricanes.
One of the neighbor families on my street has been showing movies on a screen attached to their porch. We bring our own lawn chair and snacks, and enjoy an evening being together. When I was teaching, I kept up on the latest movies aimed at kids by listening to my students talk about them. I am definitely out of the loop now as Friday’s showing was How to Tame Your Dragon, and I was completely unaware of it. It was the first in a series of several to follow and based on a series of books. It is an animated film with very creative characters and a great lesson for all. The main character is a young man named Hiccup who lives with his father in a village of big and strong Vikings. Hiccup is far from being big or strong but befriends a dragon that he injured while trying to prove that he is. Events that follow should make everyone see bullying and living up to expectations in a new light. Knowing that kids learn a lot of life’s important priorities by osmosis also applies to adults, and I can’t think of a better way to remind ourselves of life’s lessons.
A reminder that next week Wednesday, Sept. 29, is the Apple Fest at Club 55 starting at 1 p.m. We are hoping to be outdoors in the back parking lot but have the gym as backup in case of inclement weather. This is a free ‘pie social’ type of event for older adults hoping to make our community more aware of what a senior center can offer and introduce you to the Club 55 Advisory Board. There will be apple desserts, cider and door prizes. There will also be time to visit with old friends or make new ones. Club 55 is in the Rock Lake Activity Center at 229 Fremont Street (former St Pauls’ Elementary building).