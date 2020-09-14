Good news, Club 55 Senior Center will open next week, Monday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. Much discussion over the last weeks has been spent deciding when and how to open. Watch for new guidelines as we ease back into our routine. Masks are required. Club 55 Senior Center is located in the RLAC building, 229 Fremont Street. We are open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., and are a gathering place for older adults to interact with others and promote healthy lifestyles.
I recently attended a meeting where the subject of rules came up. There was a conflict of definitions about rules which made me question how to follow ‘rules’ if there is no prior knowledge of them for a specific task or action. A well meaning person who attempts to do their part to follow suggested guidelines and even research what is expected often cannot find the answers. One definition of rule as a noun is “control over explicit and customary action”. A law then defines ‘rules’ of behavior.
Probably, because of my age, I see the world today in a different light. I live on a fairly busy corner where many are young drivers heading to the high schools. I worry about their driving skills as there are many young children and pets in this area. Not all of the cars that ignore the stop sign or speed limit are young, but seem to think that a STOP sign is a suggestion. Maybe the ‘rules’ about swinging into a parking space downtown on the opposite side of the street is acceptable now? I guess I am of the generation (or personality) that am bothered by others that may cause risk to others by doing whatever they want.
Our contest for this week is “What was your Favorite Subject in School?” The class that everyone loved, what was yours? Send it in or post it on our Club 55 Facebook page by Monday, Sept. 21 to be entered into the drawing for $5 Chamber Bucks. Send it to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us
We are looking forward to better weather this week for our activities in Commons Park. Trinity Pines is providing the prizes for Bingo in the Park on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 1-2:30 at the bandstand. Diane will lead us in exercise Thursday morning at 10 a.m. in front of the bandstand.
The kayak group meets behind the Fire Station at 9 a.m. on Friday.
