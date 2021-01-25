As I stared into the mirror while brushing my teeth one morning, I had to think a minute to remember what day it was. For a fleeting moment I thought I was getting forgetful but then thought that the days during this pandemic seem to be all the same. There are very few events happening to define the days, nothing to plan or people to invite to change the routine. It reminded me of the 1993 movie Groundhog Day starring Bill Murray. He relived the same day and events over and over.
Groundhogs Day is always Feb. 2 and is the midpoint between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. The premise being that if a groundhog comes out of its’ burrow and sees its’ shadow there will be six more weeks of winter. If there is no shadow spring will be early. This is pretty far from even thinking there might be a scientific connection, but it gives us a day to consider the prognostication and hope that spring comes early.
Bingo will be held this week on Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 1-2:30 p.m. There is no charge to play and we set up in the gym at RLAC so we can physically distance. We had 19 folks that came last time and enjoyed a couple of hours out of the house with others. Masks are required.
Our contest for this week is ‘How much snow would you like to see?’ We have had snowfalls that have accumulated but the forecasters tell us we are behind in snowfall amounts. Do you like to shovel? Send your reply to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us to be entered into a drawing for a $5 Chamber Bucks. Entries must be received by Monday, Feb. 1 to qualify.
Club 55 hours for February will continue to be 10 a.m. - 12 noon on Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Come and walk indoors at RLAC or use the fitness room for free during the hours that Club 55 is open. Our free exercise class is at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Just a reminder that the February Foot Care will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 9-11:30 a.m. This is the beginning of our new schedule of Wednesdays instead of Tuesdays. Appointments can be made by calling Club 55 at 920-728-2176.
“I’ve learned that a kindness given to one person is contagious and will be passed along.”
