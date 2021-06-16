Reaching out Respite program in Lake Mills is available on Wednesdays at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church, 271 E. Prospect St. The program offers a day of activities for individuals with dementia from 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. A nurse oversees the program from Fort Healthcare, and a one-on-one volunteer will be with participants of the program.
Engage in social activities with others including arts and crafts, music, exercise, and more. Lunch is provided during the day for a nominal cost.
If you are interested in learning more or getting your name on the list or wish to volunteer, contact Maisie Allie at 920-723-7288 or e-mail maisieallie@gmail.com Maisie is the RN for the respite programs and would be able to help you determine if this is a good fit and answer any questions you might have.