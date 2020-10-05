I am so glad to live in a community that cares about the welfare of neighbors. I felt lucky to be invited to a neighbor’s movie night during the nice summer evenings. They have a large outdoor screen that they attach to the porch and project the movie onto it for outdoor viewing. We bring our own chairs, snacks, and mask up to keep us all safe. The bonus was seeing a full moon while watching the original ‘Rear Window’ with Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly. Such a great way to spend a summer evening and have some socialization!
Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater are conducting a project to develop an effective technology training program for older adults. They have reached out to the senior centers, including Club 55, for input from adults 60 and older. They hope to be able to help older adults navigate technology by having UW-W students assistance. Great news for those of us that did not grow up with all the new terminology.
Foot Care with Deb is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. at RLAC, 229 Fremont Street. This essential service is provided by an RN for senior centers in our area. Appointments required by calling 920-918-3176. Bring your own towel, $15. Masks are required.
Our contest for this week is ‘What is your Favorite Canned Good’? What is the one item that you always try to keep on hand because you use it so much? Is it a soup, spaghetti sauce, fruit for jello? Send your entry to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us by Monday, Oct. 12 to be entered into the drawing for a $5 Chamber Bucks prize.
Club 55 Senior Center reopened on Monday, Sept. 21. With cooler weather approaching and the need to be indoors more, we have taken precautions to make this room as safe as possible. Masks are required, hand sanitizer is available, hand washing and physical distancing encouraged. We have also added an air purifier to the room for extra precautions. Our senior center is a gathering place to drop in when the isolation of the pandemic becomes overwhelming and you just need to visit with someone. We know that our comfort levels of being out and about are all different, but please know that you are not alone.
Bingo will be held at Club 55 on Wed., Oct. 14 from 1-2:30 p.m. Masks are required.
