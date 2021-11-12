Twelve members of the Lake Mills High School FFA Chapter attended the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo, which was held on Oct. 27-30, at the Indianapolis Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Almost 65,000 FFA members, advisors, sponsors, and guests attended the event. Highlights of the trip included attending National FFA Convention Sessions and the Expo, listening to keynote speeches from Courtenay DeHoff- Fancy Lady Cowgirl, and the Mayor of Indianapolis Joe Hogsett, as well as tours of Wolf Park, in Battle Ground, Indiana, and the Fair Oaks Farm Dairy Facility in Fair Oaks, Indiana. Additionally, the students also attended the Cinch-World's Toughest Rodeo and a special concert for National FFA Convention attendees that was put on by Alex Miller and Brett Young.
A special highlight of the National FFA Convention was Lake Mills FFA member Olivia Olson, who received Second Place Overall Individual Honors in the National FFA Creed Speaking Contest. Olivia had previously been named the Wisconsin State FFA Creed Speaking Winner on July 6, and had advanced to the National FFA Final Round of 16, via a virtual competition on Aug. 27. Olivia received a National Gold Rating and a Second Place Medal, as well as a $900 cash prize sponsored by the Kubota Tractor Corporation. Olivia was honored on the main stage of the National FFA Convention, inside Lucas Oil Stadium, at the 3rd Convention Session.