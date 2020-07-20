Trinity Lutheran Church youth will be holding a Brat Sale Saturday, July 25 starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot 346 W. Pine St. Drive-through style service, limited contact, hot dogs or brats, chips, dessert and water. Free-will donations support Trinity Youth.
Trinity youth brat sale
Becky Weber
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Weekly Print Ads
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- BACK TO SCHOOL: Milton moves forward with plan
- Junction Pub, Scoreboard closed tonight
- Approvals granted for fast food restaurant; next steps: land closing, site plan
- Community members call for resignation
- Neighbors of Daybreak facility on edge, say ‘it’s too loud’
- Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival moves to drive-thru event
- Social media controversy over car accident, leads to inaccuracy, turmoil in city
- Gullickson family marks 75 years in trucking
- DeForest Area School District officials ponder issues related to reopening schools
- Park project bid approved despite opposition
Images
Videos
Commented
- DeForest Area School District officials concerned about percentage of Black student suspensions (1)
- Tires in the wild (1)
- Improper perception of city government (1)
- Some Black Lives don’t Matter (1)
- Museum reopens with Women’s Suffrage exhibit (1)
- No nitrate levels issues in DeForest water since 2011 well problem (1)
- New Sun Prairie Chase Bank branch now open (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.