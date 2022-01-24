Lake Mills Light and Water customers and the Lake Mills Optimist Club recently held a successful Toy Drive. Shown left to right: Greg Hoffmann (Sr. Energy Services Manager, Lake Mills Light & Water) and Kali Garman (Co-Chair, Lake Mills Optimist Club). The donations were wrapped and delivered to over 115 needy children in the Lake Mills school district.
Lake Mills Light & Water customers and the Lake Mills Optimist Club teamed up for a successful toy drive this year! The toy drive was held in the first half of December when Lake Mills Light & Water announced that their customers would be able to exchange a toy donation for two strings of new, energy-efficient LED Christmas lights.
LML&W customers flooded the utility lobby with toy donations amounting to about 12 large bins of new toys that were wrapped and delivered to over 115 needy children in the Lake Mills School district by the Lake Mills Optimist Club. This is the 21st year that the Optimist Club has delivered toys to needy children in Lake Mills.
Greg Hoffmann, Senior Energy Services Manager for Lake Mills Light & Water said “It’s great to see how well our community responded to the Toy Drive, and the great job done by the Optimist Club. Our customers not only made the holidays happier for needy families in the area, but will be saving energy with their new LED lights.”
About Lake Mills Light & Water
Lake Mills Light & Water has been a community-owned, not-for-profit municipal utility serving over 4,200 customers in the Lake Mills community since 1911, and in 1981 was a founding member of WPPI Energy.