Jefferson County GOP will hold its 2020 Election Headquarters Grand Opening at 203 S. Water Street, Watertown on Thursday, June 11, 6:30 to 7:30 PM. Special Guest will be Rebecca Kleefisch, 44th Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin.
Area State Legislators will be on hand to share news of their work at the State Capitol and answer questions.
The Grand Opening will be a campaign kick-off event for those running in the 2020 elections. Refreshments will be served. For more information contact Sandra.mcmanama@gmail.com.
(0) comments
