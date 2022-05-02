I am happy that May has arrived even though it seems like an extension of the April weather. Once again, I did not get any May Baskets ready to drop off to neighbors or friends. I make all kinds of plans that I will get it ready and done this year, as it is a one-day chance to creep up on a neighbor or friends’ porch and leave a special token of friendship.
The first May Basket that I received was after my family moved to Lake Mills. We lived in a large house as you go out on East Lake Street, across from where Aztalan Engineering is now located. Two boys from my 5th grade class rode their bikes out and then tried to hide near the barn across the road so I would not see them, spied them anyway, Doug and Bruce but were too shy to say anything.
Mother’s Day is this coming Sunday, May 8. I hope that rather than getting caught up in the commercialization of having to buy something you might take time to see her in person or write a heartfelt letter or note. Those of us who no longer have mothers alive understand how meaningful that becomes. Do it now.
I have found that as I age, I become more sentimental about these special days when I visit with my daughter and granddaughters and think about the journey they too are on as mothers.
When I was teaching, I usually taught summer school classes to supplement my income, teachers’ salaries are not exactly on the high-income list. I love nature and so offered classes that included taking students outdoors. One summer I named my class ‘Let’s Explore Nature’ and made it available to students that included those entering kindergarten in the Fall.
This was a time that many students did not attend nursery school or daycare, so kindergarten was their first experience with school. One of my almost-five-year-old’s must have watched a lot of television because at that time there was a commercial for margarine with a name that included mother nature. All that summer he would come to me and poke my arm to get my attention and then ask, “Mother Nature, are we going outside today?” I guess if it was a nature class, I must be Mother Nature. Memories stick, even after many years.