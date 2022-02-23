Henry Vilas Zoo will celebrate International Polar Bear Day on Sunday, Feb. 27. The celebration will include games, polar bear enrichment, keeper chats, and more. Festivities will begin at 11 a.m.
“Polar Bear Day is always one of our most popular Conservation Awareness Days,” said Education Curator Jess Thompson. “This will be the first time guests are able to explore our Tundra Buggy since the pandemic began, which we are really excited about. Conservation awareness days are an opportunity for kids of all ages to learn firsthand about endangered species here at the zoo and learn about the challenges they face in the wild.”
Polar bear populations in the wild are declining as arctic ice shelves shrink and they have fewer places to hunt. Henry Vilas Zoo works working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Polar Bear Species Survival Plan, which oversees the population management of polar bears within AZA institutions and works to enhance the conservation of the species in the wild.
“Our main goal is to promote conservation and tell our guests what they can do to help polar bears in the wild,” said lead polar bear keeper Kristin Myers. “By teaching people about the impacts of climate change, we can directly influence what happens to polar bears in the wild.”
The Zoo has scheduled events throughout the Zoo between 11am – 3pm. Activities include a zoo keeper polar bear training demonstration, a harbor seal training, story time, and more. For a full list of activities, please visit www.henryvilaszoo.gov/polarbearday/.
International Polar Bear Day is part of a series of Conservation Days held at Henry Vilas Zoo throughout the year. The Zoo works with conservation partners from around the globe to educate communities on the importance of conservation and get people involved with sustainability in their everyday lives.
For more information contact Kristin Moala at 608-283-1651.