I know I say it every time I give events for the coming month, but it really is hard to believe it is December already. It has been a year that we are ready to turn the pages and look forward to better days in 2022. I refer to us as ‘Sturdy Wisconsinites’ when I am talking about days that we manage to get through despite their challenges. We have endured two years of unimagined days with resilience. Maybe it is living in the climate we have in our state which changes on a whim giving us an internal buffer for change, or maybe it is a benefit of being surrounded by our ‘extended family’ in a caring community. Whatever it is, I am thankful to be a part of it.
Speaking of calendars…mark yours now for Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. for an early Christmas gathering to enjoy Christmas carols with Rich Fronek at the piano, and a Bell Choir Group from the Moravian Church.
There are still some openings for Foot Care on Wednesday, Dec. 8 with our roving RN, Deb. Appointments can be made by calling 920-728-2176. Bring your own towel, $15. This is a wonderful essential service that we are happy to provide and thankful to Deb for offering it.
Hopefully, you were not too busy with preparation for Thanksgiving to read our column last week about the fun twist for December Bingo. Our bingos this month are Dec. 1 and Dec. 15. Find an item at your house that you can wrap like a Christmas gift, but it may be a white elephant or treasure, but definitely a surprise! It will be something that you are willing to part with and bring to add to the prize table. Club 55 Bingo is free and held in the gym at RLAC from 1-2:30 p.m.
Just a reminder that the open enrollment for Medicare ends on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Hopefully you have looked at your options that work best for you. Go to www.medicare.gov and check it out.
We are seeing more folks coming to Club 55 to take advantage of using the RLAC Fitness room. You may use the equipment during the hours that we are open, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monday - Thursday. Maybe they are getting a head start on their 2022 New Year’s Resolutions or trying to make up for the 2021 times they missed.