It is hard to know where to start with this week’s newsletter as so much has been happening at Club 55. Despite the unusually hot weather we had last week we had a lot going on. It seems that people just need to get out for a bit of socialization and exercise.
On Wednesday we had Foot Care in the morning and Bingo in the afternoon. There is always a good crowd for bingo and those that look forward to being there each time it is held. Do you suppose they could be known as Bingo Groupies?
The next May Bingo will be held in Commons Park on Wednesday, May 25 from 1-2:30 p.m. (weather permitting). This was started as a way for us to offer a time to gather and socialize a bit outdoors but still be safe during COVID. It has proven to be a big hit and we have folks that come for the Farmers Market wander over to join in the fun. This is a chance to try a free game on a warm afternoon in a beautiful setting, join us!
Kelly Foster, the Speech and Language Pathologist from Fort HealthCare, was here on Thursday with information and a nice visual presentation about Parkinson’s Disease. We were able to ask questions and get updated on the ‘Speak Out’ program that has proven to be so helpful for those with Parkinson’s. Stop in and pick up one of her brochures.
Some Middle School 8th grade students are coming over two mornings next week, May 24 and 25 to help spiff up the yard at RLAC. They have invited Club 55 to help and get outdoors to see just what fun it is to have generations work together. Come and join us, it will give you a chance to also see the garden here.
I don’t know whether to use the term impressed or pleased at the continued attendance of older adults that come to exercise each week. I am impressed at their persistence and determination to use exercise as a way to stay independent as they age. And I am so pleased as it reaffirms the very reason that a senior center is essential to a community as a resource. It is why we included it in our mission statement, ‘A gathering place for adults to provide engaging activities and programs that support healthy living and independence.’