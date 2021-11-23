With only a few days before the real Christmas tree shopping season hits, industry experts are confident there will be a real Christmas tree for everyone who wants one.
“Tree growers have plenty of Christmas trees,” said Greg Hann, promotion director of the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association and owner of Hann’s Christmas Farm in Oregon. “Consumers might have to look a little more, be more patient and flexible. I predict we will be busier even earlier and now is the perfect time for families to venture out to get a real Christmas tree.”
Hann recommended that consumers use the interactive map ‘Find a Real Tree’ on the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association’s website at www.christmastrees-wi.org, and that the consumer may need to be flexible in choosing a tree.
Tree size and species variety may differ this year compared with years past, making this a good season to consider trying something new. Some retailers may experience tight supplies. If a particular location doesn’t have the type of tree you’re looking for, visit the association’s website to find a real Christmas tree retailer near you.
With the artificial market hit hard by supply-chain disruption this year, and the real Christmas tree market returned to optimism, it’s an especially relevant season for newcomers to natural trees.
“With supply chain disruptions facing this holiday season, it is a great time to support Wisconsin tree growers with the purchase of a real tree,” said Cassie Sonnentag, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Director of Media Relations and Outreach. “A recent survey indicated that 25 percent of respondents who put up an artificial tree in 2020 indicated that they will put up a real tree in 2021.”
In addition to benefiting the state’s economy, several environmental benefits of Christmas trees include:
The absorption of carbon dioxide and other gases, and in turn, the trees emit oxygen.
For every real Christmas tree harvested, two to three seedlings are planted.
Tree farms also serve as great habitat for wildlife to live.
After Christmas, trees can be recycled into mulch to be used on trails or gardens. Growers use the mulch around seedlings to preserve moisture and reduce weed competition. Some recycled cut trees are used as soil erosion barriers or wildlife habitats.
Meeting consumer demands for real Christmas trees this year won’t be a problem. “Harvest went good for tree growers and there are plenty of trees available,” according to Hann.
Wisconsin has more than 850 Christmas tree farms. According to the most recent agricultural census, Wisconsin ranks fifth in the nation in the number of trees cut and acres (more than 23,000) in production. More than 700,000 evergreens are harvested each fall.
A complete list of farms and retail lots is available on the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association's website at RealTree4Me.com, along with tips for selecting a tree and caring for it once you have it home.
For more information about farm grown trees, visit the National Christmas Tree Association website at realchristmastrees.org.
Though a grant received by the WCTPA, WFBF’s Ag in the Classroom program collaborated in the creation of educational resources and promotion of careers in the tree industry. These resources are available to students by contacting WCTPA Executive Director Cheryl Nicholson.
The Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association membership is comprised of Christmas tree growers, wreath makers and industry related companies. The mission of the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association is to promote real Christmas trees, wreaths and greenery through marketing and education of our members and customers and to produce quality real, farm fresh and fragrant products while protecting the environment.
Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization representing farms of all sizes, commodities and management styles. Farm Bureau’s mission is to lead the farm and rural community through legislative representation, education, public relations and leadership development.