Lakeside Lutheran High school senior Grace Seim, daughter of Steve and Julie Seim, Beaver Dam, was awarded a $2,000 American Association of University Women Scholarship from the Beaver Dam AAUW branch. A merit-based scholarship, selection is based on difficulty of curriculum, GPA, service to the community, and personal traits. Teachers provide in-class rankings, and involvement in extra-curriculars weighs in as well.
In addition to a consistent appearance on the Lakeside honor roll, Seim is deeply involved in band and choir activities. When the Warrior Band could not march in summer 2020, she organized nursing home performances of small groups of Lakeside students who played mini concerts outside living facilities. She was awarded Leadership and Outstanding Musician awards at the recent Commencement Concert at the school. She is a cross country runner in the fall and a hurdler in spring Track and Field season. She was voted Homecoming queen by her peers in fall 2020. In addition to being in the National Honor Society, she serves the school and community in the Lakeside Teens for Christ service group. She will also be helping run a youth soccer VBS in West Bend, this summer as a part of the Lakeside Operation GO mission trip program.
Grace “has earned the respect of her teachers and peers alike,” says Lakeside Lutheran Guidance Director Andy Rosenau. “She is using her gifts fully and is an excellent choice as a recipient of this scholarship.” Seim plans to pursue a teaching degree at Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota.
According to the AAUW Beaver Dam website, scholarship selections are made by the Beaver Dam High School Scholarship Program Committee, with two to three scholarships yearly. At least one recipient is chosen from Beaver Dam High School and no more than one is selected from another area high school.