Watertown Regional Medical Center is pleased to announce the addition of Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, Michelle Zapinski, MSN, APNP, PMHNP-B to the Directions Counseling team, which provides mental and behavioral health services.
Zapinski graduated from Alverno College in Milwaukee with a Masters of Science in Nursing - Psychiatric Mental Health Track. She brings the Directions Counseling Center over 15 years of experience and is excited for the opportunity to provide help to the people of Watertown and the surrounding communities.
“Watertown Regional Medical Center believes in the effects a strong mental health program can have on the overall health and well-being of patients,” said Zapinski. “This philosophy fits well with my own approach of destigmatizing mental health disorders and treating them just like we would treat physical disorders.”
Zapinski specializes in helping patients of all ages, including children and adolescents, manage their psychiatric medications. She provides treatment of mental health disorders including anxiety, eating disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and mood disorders. She also helps people work through life experiences including domestic abuse, life transitions, sexual abuse and more.
“We are excited to welcome Michelle Zapinski to the Directions Counseling team,” said Sheila Weber, Clinic Manger at Directions Counseling. “Her addition allows us to help more people by offering additional medication management appointments and expanded treatment options for children and adults.”
Directions Counseling Center offers in-person and virtual visits. They are located at 123 Hospital Drive, Suite 110 in the Medical Office Building attached to the hospital. Providers also visit WRMC clinics located in Lake Mills, Juneau and Johnson Creek.
To schedule an appointment with Michelle Zapinski or any of our mental health providers, call 920-262-4800 to make an appointment or talk to your primary care provider about a referral. If you don’t have a primary care provider, go to watertownregional.com/find-a-provider to find one that fits your needs.
About Watertown Regional Medical Center
Watertown Regional Medical Center (WRMC) has been providing the residents of Dodge and Jefferson counties with excellent healthcare for over 100 years. By placing patients’ needs first, WRMC’s services have grown to include Emergency and Urgent Care, Primary Care, Women’s Health, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Heart and Vascular, Neurology, Pulmonology, Ophthalmology, Mental & Behavioral Health and many other services. For more information and to see a complete list of the services offered, visit www.watertownregional.com.
