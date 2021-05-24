I am sitting at my computer on a Monday morning in May and hearing one of the high school bands practicing which means that summer events are coming up quickly. Memorial Day is a week from today, Monday, May 31 and then we slide into June with lots of parades and festivals back on the agenda. It will be good to be able to enjoy some of these familiar gatherings.
Speaking of slide/sliders…seeing so many mostly men working at the Legion Hamburger Stand made me wonder why it is that more men are not involved in other activities? Perhaps these are only the things that I experience and there are many men who volunteer at schools, community events, hospitals, the Humane Shelter, church dinners, etc. I can think of other places that are volunteer staffed and for the most part mostly female. Come on guys…we need you!
Our first June bingo is set for next Wednesday, June 2 and then on the 16, and 30. Thanks to Trinity Pines for sponsoring our last May bingo and to Jane and Dennis for donating homemade banana bread for prizes and rhubarb cookies as treats. It is always great to have something special. We continue to have a good group attending but able to still distance ourselves.
As more and more of us have had our vaccine we hope to extend our hours at Club 55. It will help us to schedule if we know how many of you would come for Mah-Jongg, Canasta, Euchre, Dominoes, or whatever else you enjoy. Please let us know when you are at Club 55 or call Club 55 at 920-728-2176. We are also hoping to start the bike rides that so many enjoyed. They are open to anyone who enjoys riding with a group. We meet at RLAC on Monday mornings at 9am and ride. This is a ride to enjoy the weather, scenery, and for exercise. You do not need to be an Olympic biker to join this group. Please let us know if you are interested so we can get started.
Remember that June Foot Care is on Thursday the 10 this month. Appointments can be made by calling 920-728-2176. Bring your own towel, $15.
Stop in at RLAC to see what we are all about. We are at 229 Fremont Street and open from 10-12 on Mon., Tues. and Thurs., and from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Wed.