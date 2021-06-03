Lakeside Lutheran High School announced the students selected as 2021 Badger Boys and Girls State representatives. Since Badger State for both boys and girls have been canceled for 2021, these students were recognized for their achievements at the Academic Awards night on May 5 at Lakeside.
The boys nominated to represent Lakeside Lutheran are Samuel Knapp, son of Kyle and Juli of Ixonia, and Caleb Koester, son of Jason and Brenda of Fort Atkinson. The girls who were chosen are Morgan Mlsna, daughter of Ben and Jessica of Lake Mills, and Alyssa Reinke, daughter of David and Tina of Watertown.
Morgan Mlsna is planning a career as an emergency room physician. She has participated in basketball, volleyball, track and cross country. Mlsna, a member of the National Honor Society, is the editor-in-chief of the school newspaper and is also on the yearbook committee. She serves on Teens for Christ and the prom planning committee. She also is active in her youth group and with the Rock Lake Activity Center. She will be organizing a sports camp in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, this summer with Operation Go, the school’s mission trip program. A member at St. Paul Lutheran, Lake Mills, Mlsna works at the Lake Mills library, Lake Ripley Country Club, and Jelli's Farm.
Alyssa Reinke is a member of National Honor Society, active in Teens for Christ and served as a Student Council rep her junior year. She has participated in softball, volleyball, and basketball. She will be helping with an outdoor camp VBS in Fredricksburg, Virginia, this summer with Operation Go. She is also active in her St. Luke, Watertown youth group. Reinke is considering becoming a teacher and coach in secondary education. She currently works at River Bend Resort.
Samuel Knapp is a member of the football and basketball teams. He is also in the National Honor Society and helps with the yearly campus blood drive. At his church, St. Matthew Lutheran in Oconomowoc, he participates in youth group and service projects. Knapp had been selected and would have attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy Camp; he has participated in Rotary breakfasts. He is a freight team member at Fleet Farm and is deciding between a career in sports medicine or law.
Caleb Koester is a member of Lakeside’s A Cappella Choir, National Honor Society, and Teens for Christ. He has participated in basketball and currently plays football and baseball. He also volunteers with the blood drive. A member at St. Paul Lutheran, Fort Atkinson, he reads Scripture for the Christmas Eve service. Koester, who has attended the Lake Mills Rotary Club breakfast, works at Home Depot and is considering a career in engineering.
Sponsored by the Wisconsin American Legion and its Auxiliary, the goals of Badger State are to prepare young men and women of high school age for citizenship in a modern world, teach principles of democracy, instill a love of country and desire to preserve our government. Schools are encouraged to select representatives based on a combination of interest shown, leadership qualities, character, fitness, scholarship and extra-curricular activities.