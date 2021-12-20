After a hiatus since August, the Lake Mills City Band was back together rehearsing for several holiday performances this month. The band started out the month participating in the Lake Mills Classic Christmas on Dec. 4. Approximately 20 band members serenaded area businesses and community members with traditional Christmas carols. The band moved around the square playing outside downtown businesses. In several cases the band was very grateful to be invited inside to perform, giving them a chance to warm up. In several businesses the band also was joined by guest soloists on bass drum and sleigh bells. The band hoped sharing the traditional Christmas carols helped put everybody in a holiday frame of mind.
Speaking of a holiday frame of mind, the City Band is continuing a holiday tradition of recent years presenting holiday concerts around the community. Last year was an exception to that due to the pandemic. The band will be perform a program Dec. 28 to the residents of Lilac Springs and on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m., the band will present a free concert for the whole community in the Lake Mills High School Auditorium. The concert will present very recognizable Christmas standards, from Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer to Jingle Bells the way John Philip Sousa may have written it.
Just as in the summer, the band enjoys these opportunities to play and entertain the community. The concerts could be considered the band’s gift to the community. But in reality, the community support for the band has been the real gift. The Lake Mills City Band is fortunate to have members ranging in age from middle school students to senior citizens, illustrating that making music can be a lifelong passion. Band members enjoy making music together and enjoy sharing it with appreciative audiences.