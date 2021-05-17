How can it be the middle of May when it seems that it just started? After so many months of restricting our group activities it is nice to be able to get out and enjoy some socialization. The Farmer’s Market has started, folks are using Commons Park to gather and feeling like they are seeing the ‘light at the end of the tunnel’. More people have had their COVID vaccine and feel better about getting back to some sense of what used to be.
I enjoy having my windows open and hearing the birds that come to my backyard feeder. Each year I try to stay ahead of the squirrels by using a feeder that is supposed to be ‘squirrel proof’ so that all the seed does not end up on the ground beneath the feeder. This year I finally bought a baffle, a cone-like metal upside funnel looking device to attach to my pole. The young man at ACE had to get the ladder to get the one displayed on the very top shelf for me. I was so pleased with myself as I got out of the car when I arrived home because I had put off buying one. My feeling of success was short-lived as I walked to the feeder and realized that the baffle was meant for a bird feeder pole not a clothesline pole which was much larger in diameter, don’t know how I missed that detail! Always thankful for plan B and a grandson who can fix what I mess up.
Our bingo this Wednesday, May 19, 1-2:30 p.m. is sponsored by Trinity Pines. Come and spend a couple of hours enjoying the fun. We meet in the gym at RLAC so we can socially distance. We have the cards and chips, but some people like to bring their own buttons, coins, or daubers to use as markers. There is no charge to play.
There is also no charge to participate in Club 55 or the activities that we sponsor. Join our exercise group on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for a great strength and stretch workout emphasizing balance and building core strength. Our instructor, Diane, taught at the Fitchburg Senior Center for over 30 years and makes the half hour go quickly with her fun approach.
Club 55 is open from 10 a.m. - noon on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. We are ready to return to longer hours if you are ready. Call 920-728-2176 and let us know.