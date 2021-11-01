The Pine Knoll Supper Club on Highway 89 North of Lake Mills was ‘the venue’ for events in years past. Many of us who have lived here for a while attended a special event there. It might have been a celebration such as a wedding reception, class reunion, or special date night. It was a regular spot for a Friday fish fry or Sunday brunch. I received a request to ask folks for pictures of items that may have been used or that were from Pine Knoll for a project. If you have anything that you would allow pictures to be taken of, please call Judy at 920-699-2432.
I have the wrong day (but the correct date) for the deadline to register for the Rec. Department trip to Chicago’s Magnificent Mile on Saturday, Nov. 20. The registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 12. The fee is $45 for residents and $55 for non-residents. The bus will leave the Elementary School back parking lot…off of East Prospect Street (I also had the wrong school…) promptly at 9 a.m. and return at approximately 10 p.m. It is a great trip for shopping and to see the Christmas decorations without having to drive there and find a place to park. Call the Rec. Dept. at 920-648-8035 to sign up. For more information or to register visit: https://lakemills.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_id/13/program_id/6
Our plea for more euchre players prompted two more to come and play but we are hoping for regulars. Club 55 is always open for you to bring your group and play here. Obviously, there are some board games or cards that require a certain number of players. We have our card tables and chairs set up and ready for you. Mah-jongg plays on Mondays at 1 p.m., Euchre now plays at 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays, but have some players that will play on Tuesdays also if they have enough players. We are looking for more domino players for Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10:45 a.m. Remember that as the weather gets more ‘iffy’ you are welcome to come in to RLAC and walk the halls or the treadmills for free on Monday - Thursday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The Identity Theft: Protect and Prevent free program will be offered at Club 55 on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. This program is in cooperation with the Lake Mills Library and will be presented by the bureau of Consumer Protection. Call 920-648-2166 to register.