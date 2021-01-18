Club 55 will be sending out a registration form to help us celebrate birthdays and gather information for any medical emergency contacts that may occur while at the senior center. Thank you for helping us complete this information.
Here is the new Foot Care information for February so you can mark your calendar. Our R.N. Deb will continue to be our foot care provider but is changing her day to the second Wednesday of the month. She is also changing her hours to the morning hours of 9-11:30 a.m. She is developing a website that will be available soon so you will know much of her schedule for the surrounding communities that she also serves. We have had so many positive compliments about her care from those that have come to Club 55. Scheduling will be done by contacting the Club 55 phone number at 920-728-2176. The February Foot Care will be on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 9-11:30 a.m.
We are hoping that the COVID vaccine will be available soon so as Spring rolls around we will be able to open up more activities. Keeping that in mind we are thinking about participating in the City-Wide Rummage Sales in May. We would use it as a fundraiser for Club 55 so would welcome your donations and participation…stay tuned for updates.
Stop in to see the recently donated books on CD, puzzles, and books that can all be taken to help pass the time indoors. We welcome any donations you may have to add to our stash. Pop in to browse or drop off during the hours that we are open, Monday Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. - noon and Wednesday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
We have found that the folks that drop in to walk, use the fitness room, select a puzzle, participate in our exercise classes, or bingo seem to appreciate just being able to see a friendly face or have a brief conversation with others. We understand we all have our own reservations of interacting during these unusual times so do our best to physically distance and always MASK UP!
Every Child Thrives of Jefferson and Dodge Counties has provided us with a supply of free cards to send as a thank you to those that have gone beyond the line of duty during this difficult time. Stop in to pick some up to send to someone that you would like to thank.
