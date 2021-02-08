The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music continues its virtual event offerings with the next concert in the Music Mosaics series, the Whitewater Brass Trio. All proceeds from the Music Mosaic series go directly towards scholarships for Department of Music students.
The Whitewater Brass Trio is comprised of members Dr. Mike Dugan, trombone; Dr. Dafydd Bevil, horn; and Dr. Matthew Onstad, trumpet. The trio will perform works as a group, but also solo pieces. Group works include pieces composed by Beethoven, Vernofsky and more. Solo works “Love Song for Trombone and Tape” by Carl Vine played by Dugan, trombone, “Icarus Wept” by James Mobberly played by Onstad, trumpet and “Visions” for Horn and Fixed Media by James Naigus played by Bevil, horn.
The Music Mosaics series celebrates not only the power of music - especially now as the world experiences socially distant lives - but also the UW-Whitewater faculty that are professional musicians, professors, mentors and friends of the students in the Department of Music. Chair of the Department of Music, Dugan says “Music Mosaics is our main concert series throughout the year. This is where we are able to show the talent of our faculty and staff and the breadth of what we are able to offer to incoming students as their professors. I’m especially excited to be working with this trio in such an interesting time. The pandemic has forced so many musicians onto the virtual stage and we are no exception. I’m proud to be part of the innovation and creativity that’s happening at UW-Whitewater amongst the faculty, staff and our students; their unique ability to pivot and continue creating leaves me hopeful that when we do get back to performing live for our audiences, that our work will have been elevated to a level that we haven’t experienced before - and the level of gratitude that we will experience to have live audiences, will leave us itching to continue that growth.”
The Whitewater Brass Trio virtual performance will take place on Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $13 for a single viewer ticket and $26 for a family viewing ticket for two or more. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222.
