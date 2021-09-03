A recent blood drive was held Aug. 10. Due to air conditioning issues the blood drive was held at St. Paul Lutheran School gymnasium.
The donors are: Haley Arndt, Jason Benisch, Sarah Borchert, Tim Borchert, Kami Boschke, Holly Christian, Sara Copeland, Richard Courtois, Amanda Dahlke, Matthew Draeger, Haley Elmendorf, Tracy Foster, Paul Glasser, Gordon Goers, Rose Goers, Jane Harvey, Terry Heinz, Rachel Helwig, Amy Janczy, Jennifer Jirsa, Jeffrey Knier, Carlton Kutzke, Linda Kutzke, Jon Laundrie, Marsha Laundrie, Justin Lecher, Ann Lee, Janet Ludeman, Sandra Ludwig, Henry Mess, Mary Mess, Melicent Miller, Pamela Mosher, Stacey Mosher, Jane Mueller, Lana Murphy, Bonnieta Nolan, Derek Opgenorth, Lindsy Pellmann, Andrew Pickard, Melissa Priestley, Robert Priestley, Annika Purisch, Larry Raupp, Daniel Ruenger, Erin Saylor, Teresa Schickel, Claudia Schmidt, Kristine Schneider, Cynthia Schroeder, Denise Schroeder, Peter Silvers, Lana Smith, Sara Strupp, Daniel Thousand, Nicole Wagner, Zachary Wedel, Glenda Wickus, Mark Wickus, Kristine Wilke, Carrie Yerges and Laura Ziebarth.
Jon Laundrie reached the one gallon mark, Amanda Dahlke, Janet Ludeman and Jane Mueller reached the three gallon mark, Denise Schroeder reached six gallons, Carlton Kutcke seven gallons and Peter Silvers nine gallons.
The results were: 62 presenting donors, two first time donors, three deferrals, 54 whole blood units collected and 10 power reds. 64 total pints collected = the potential to save up to 192 lives.
There has been a shortage of blood so every donation is deeply appreciated.
The next Red Cross blood drive will be on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Lake Mills City Hall Community Center. Mark your calendars and if possible sign up ahead at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-3767).