I never cease to be surprised when someone that I least expect says that they read our Club 55 newsletter. Of course, I am pleased that they wonder what is happening and what activities are offered, but it also clarifies for me the need to feel connected to community. Beside the negative aspects of Covid-19 we have learned that we need to look out for each other. We hear over and over that we are all in this together, together to weather the storm.
Lake Mills has been my home since I was in fifth grade. It was a big change for me as we moved in the middle of December which was also in the middle of the school year. Not only did it seem that the kids had friends, but they all seemed to ‘fit in’. Of course, as an adult and retired teacher, I can look back and see that was normal thinking for a 10-year old. I was the new kid and most of my classmates had known each other since they started school. I had moved from a one room country school that did not have as many kids in the entire school that I now had in my class.
This background is what I look back on when I am asked why I think that Lake Mills needs a community center. Just looking at the word community defines the goal of a community center. It offers fellowship, a feeling of joint ownership, an identity, similar goals, and a feeling of belonging. In non-pandemic times it is our ‘bubble’. I also look at neighboring communities that have a gathering place for all ages and see the advantage it offers.
My efforts to get a senior center started was an urgent need in 2016 when the group that had been together with a common purpose suddenly did not have a home. It seemed the reversal of my experience as a 10-year old. These older adults had been together for years volunteering for the community and suddenly did not have a gathering place. I went to the Lake Mills City Council with a search for a place to hold a senior center. From that, a resolution establishing an Ad Hoc Committee known as the Multipurpose Facility Committee was formed which included Ben Dayton from the Recreation Department. Ben has worked hard to establish a collaborative plan for a community center at the RLAC building on Fremont Street. Stay tuned for future updates.
