Adoration Abode of Watertown is coordinating a Pray, Praise and Sing Rally at Commons Park in Lake Mills Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Event is free. Attendees may bring lawn chairs. Pastors and congregations are encouraged to come. Contact Dee Gates 920-648-8899; Gene Schmidt, Adoration Abode 920-342-2032 for more information.

Load comments