Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors continues to take applications through Dec. 6 for their toy or Adopt a Family programs. Call 920-674-4499 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. a volunteer will help you.
We are accepting donations of new and used toys, new blankets, and new scarves and mittens. The drop off sites are listed at our website: www.christmasneighbors.org.
If you are able to help us with a monetary donation, send it to PO Box 177, Jefferson, WI, 53549 or donate via Pay Pal at our website: www.christmasneighbors.org.
Last year Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors provided assistance for over 650 families and over 1700 children in the county.