How do you feel when you hear these words? Every time we have a new resident move in, we post a sign declaring this on the door to their apartment. Of course, that is after many or all residents have signed it with their welcome wishes. Recently, one was taped to Dorothy H’s door. Dorothy comes to us from the big city of Madison. Another interesting fact about Dorothy is when she was waiting to move in, she celebrated her 90th birthday. All the members of Club 90 signed and sent her a birthday card before they even met her. How awesome was that? And while we are on the subject of Club 90, at their monthly meeting, they inducted two new members into the group. This brings the total up to 11 members!
Did you know that Aug. 6 was International Beer Day? The following week Ann celebrated the day with a sample of seven different beers, all from Wisconsin breweries. Nancy P. celebrated her birthday this month with former residents Jean and Ann Marie so they all three enjoyed the beer tasting that afternoon. Some of the beers were from the Hubbleton Brewery. Many residents had no idea where the brewery was, do you?
August also brought back the movies on Tuesday afternoon. Thank you Walt H. for volunteering to show the movies!
On different occasions Ann and a couple residents traveled to Waukesha to visit former resident, Eunice W. They received the grand tour of her new home and enjoyed a lengthy visit. Did I mention Kate N. has moved in with her son? Sandy Z. will be moving to Brook Gardens to receive the extra help she needs. We shall miss these two ladies, as we do all our former residents.
Until next time, God’s blessings to you all. Remember there isn’t anything in this world stronger than the power of prayer. God hears you, maybe not when we want, but He is there for us.