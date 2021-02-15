The saying, “If you build it…they will come,” certainly can refer to a lot of things. In our case it was a Senior Center for Lake Mills, so our Lake Mills residents did not have to drive to a neighboring community to enjoy some special activities. We started slowly in the lower level of the First Congregational Church in 2016. In 2019 we were invited to come under the umbrella of the Lake Mills School District Recreation Department which offered a teaming approach for sustainability for the future. We were just getting into a comfortable routine when the pandemic closed our doors as we sheltered at home.
By the time we find ourselves as seniors we have weathered many ‘storms’ and look forward to this one easing up so we can have more routine back in our lives. What strikes me is the kindness of so many to help us arrive at that goal. One example are the generous donations of prizes to our Bingo games. We have had such a variety of items donated and know that others are sharing what they can to help provide a diversion during this time. As we get closer to being able to gather with others, may we all remember that we did it as a team…looking out for each other.
Our contest for this week is to finish this jingle with your own words: “Roses are red…” You create your own new ending to this familiar Valentine greeting. Submit your entry by Monday, Feb. 22 to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us to be entered into the drawing.
Join us for Bingo in the gym on Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 1-2:30 p.m. This is a free bingo game and a good chance to get out of the house for a couple of hours.
Club 55 news is also posted on the website: https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us.us/recreation/calendar-of-events-club55.cfm
Amanda Gorman is the incredible 22-year-old who wrote the poem for the 2021 Presidential Inauguration which is titled “The Hill We Climb”. This pandemic has many of us feeling that during these extremely cold days we are doing just that. The cold …on top of the wait for a vaccine can make our days seem endless. Spring is on the way…we have more daylight each day! Plant some seeds and put them in your window to watch them grow. Reach out with a note or email to someone just to let them know you are thinking of them…YOU will feel better!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.