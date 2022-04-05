LLHS forensics team placed second at WFCA state competition. Front row, left to right: Coach Steve Lauber, Lillian Frohmader, Logan Wensel, Emma Smulders, Kaelyn Gulczynski, Farah Stuebs, Ambria McCrary, Grace Meinel and Logan Wensel. Middle row: Mara Minning, Austin Schwab, Joseph Metzger, John Loest, Elsa Johannson, Aree Huwe, Maria Vik, Ruby Langille, Clara Grow. (Back) Trey Lauber, Grant Schneider, Greta Pingel, Matthea Lenz, Grace Cody, Rose Hissom, Ethan Lozano and Jackson Voelker. Not pictured: Isabella Alvarez, Noelle Vanderhoof, Julia Schauer and Aubrey Wilke.
On Saturday, April 2, the Lakeside Lutheran High School forensics team culminated their season by participating in the WFCA (Wisconsin Forensics Coaching Association) state tournament in Eau Claire, Wis. Hundreds of students from around the state competed in nineteen categories consisting of persuasive, entertaining, informative, impromptu, and other speaking skills.
Teams are allowed up to 25 entries and are given points based on their rank against other students in each of the rounds. Lakeside Lutheran earned 2nd place in Division 3, behind Wrightstown. Division 3 consisted of high schools with enrollments up to 850 students.
This year, Lakeside transitioned from the Wisconsin High School Forensics Association contest to the WFCA. “At the WHSFA, the speakers spoke only once to get a gold, silver or bronze medal. Transitioning into the WFCA was challenging. It is a very competitive tournament that concentrated on individual achievement—some competitors spoke a total of five rounds—combined with team scores,” says Coach Steve Lauber. “It was great to see our very young team do so well among some amazing teams from all around the state.”