Village of Johnson Creek and surrounding area will be holding their annual Rummage-A-Rama, Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29. Close to forty sales are scheduled from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Some sales will be held beginning Thursday and others continuing on Sunday.
The Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library will be joining the effort by hosting their annual used book sale at the Community Center, 417 Union Street on both Aug. 28 and 29. Books are priced as follows: hardcover $2 each or 3 for $5, paperbacks $1 each of 3 for $2.50 children's books $1. A bag sale will be held Saturday 12-2 p.m. at $5. for a large plastic bag.
The Friends mission is to support the local library by funding the summer reading program and purchasing items not covered by the municipal budget. Covid-19 health standards will be observed with masks required, physical distancing, and sanitizing stations. Public restrooms will be available.
Food will be available on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Fire Station, 120 S. Watertown St. The Mutual Hose will be having a drive through cookout. Brats, hot dogs, and hamburgers will be on the menu.
A listing of sales, with addresses, is posted on the Johnson Creek Community page of Facebook.
