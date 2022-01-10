For those of you who made a New Year’s resolution to increase your exercise to include walking, I suggest you think about coming in to RLAC to use the treadmill or simply walk in the safety of the gym or halls. The sidewalks are ice covered and slick from the snow. You may come and sign into Club 55 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and use the Fitness room and equipment or walk indoors safely. More people are taking advantage of this opportunity and we are happy to see you. We are open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Club 55 is offering the Boost Your Brain and Memory Class starting on March 1 - April 5. It will be held each Tuesday at Club 55, 229 Fremont Street, Lake Mills from 1-2 p.m. and is free but space is limited. This is a unique program that takes a holistic approach to improving brain health in older adults. Participants will learn new habits to maintain brain health while practicing new skills for better memory performance. Thanks to Fort HealthCare for sharing this program with us. You may register by calling 920-728-2176.
Have you heard of the new classes that are offered at Club 55? Pickleball has started and is held on Monday mornings at 10 a.m. Cardio Drumming is held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., and Archery is also held on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Jane has done a great job of getting some new activities for you to participate in. Come on in and give them a try, it might become your favorite time of the week. There is no charge for any of the things offered at the senior center and we’d love to have you come. Diane leads our exercise class at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the gym.
We also have a good group of people who enjoy playing cards. The Canasta group meets on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m., Mah-jongg is still offered on Monday afternoons at 1 p.m., and 500 is offered on Wednesday at 11 a.m. or Thursdays at 1 p.m. We are still looking for Euchre players for our 12:30 p.m. Thursday time. Of course, Dominoes and other board games are available all of the time.
We are still washing our hands often and cleaning the tables and areas with antibacterial wipes. We wipe the hand weights after each exercise class and do all we can to enable us to remain open and active.