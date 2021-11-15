The deadline for the bus trip to Chicago has been extended. There are still some seats available for the Rec. Dept. trip to Chicago this Saturday, Nov. 20. This is the Magnificent Mile Shopping Trip that allows you to avoid driving down and finding a parking spot but enjoy all of the beautiful decorations and visiting the ‘windy city’. The Chartered bus will depart from the Lake Mills Elementary School back parking lot (off of E. Prospect Street). The bus will leave promptly at 9 a.m. Please arrive by 8:45 a.m. so we will be set to go on time with all accounted for. The fee for residents is $45 and $55 for non-residents. The return time is approximately 10 p.m.
For more information or to register visit: https://lakemills.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_id13/program_id/6 You may also call the LMASD Rec. Dept. at 920-648-8035.
Good news for all of you Pickle Ball players and want-to-be Pickle Ball Players. More folks are interested in learning to play this fun game and have been letting us know. Club 55 is organizing a time to use the gym at RLAC for new players to help you learn. Stay tuned for more details about time, day, and anything you may need to play. Sounds like a great way to get indoor exercise this winter.
Take some time when you are downtown to look at the band stand in Commons Park and see the finial that has been placed at the very top. It is the finishing touch to the renovation that was done a couple of years ago. Many thanks to Dan Hundt for the hours he spent replacing rotten boards and many other details that needed to be done. Dan and Ann Hundt have spearheaded the effort to keep this amazing Lake Mills icon in great shape well into the future. Franklin Else would approve!
We are making a list of Euchre players and their contact information so they are able to check with each other so there are enough to play each week. If you would like your name on the list call Club 55 at 920-728-2176.
Just a reminder that Club 55 will be closed next week on Wednesday, Nov. 24, but we will be open at 2:30 p.m. for you to pick up your meal from Bia. We follow the school calendar and there is no school on the day before Thanksgiving.