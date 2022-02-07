Fourteen musicians chosen from the Lakeside Lutheran High School band are headed to the 2022 WELS West Regional Band Festival March 18-20 at Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School, located near New Ulm, Minnesota. The three-day festival involves 10 Lutheran high schools from six states and features more than 100 high school instrumentalists.
The festival involves two days of rehearsal and coordination of select teen musicians who have prepared individually but who have not played together previously. The weekend culminates in a capstone live concert on Sunday, March 20 at 2 p.m.
The weekend will be spent under the direction of guest master clinician Professor Miles Wurster, Director of Instrumental Music at Martin Luther College since 2006. He conducts the MLC Wind Symphony, coordinates ensembles, and teaches courses in conducting, music education, instrumental techniques, and applied instrument lessons. Wurster is also pursuing a Doctor of Arts degree at Ball State University in Wind Band Conducting and Music Education, and is a conducting student of Thomas Caneva. While at Ball State, Prof. Wurster performed with and conducted the BSU Symphony Band and Wind Ensemble.
Serving as conductor of the festival percussion ensemble will be Mr. Brett Duwe, Director of the Warrior Percussion Ensemble at Lakeside Lutheran. Mr. Duwe has more than 10 years of experience as a percussion clinician, and more than 20 years as an instructor, composer and performer, including ensembles with the late Louie Bellson and world-renowned marimbist, Naoko Takada.
Students selected from the Lakeside Lutheran Concert Band include junior saxophonist Marissa Duddeck, Whitewater; sophomore baritonist Daniel Ertman, Fort Atkinson; junior flautist Emma Horn, Watertown; senior bassoonist Aree Huwe, Deerfield; junior flautist Manuel Iglesias, Watertown; sophomore trumpeter Elsa Johansson, Columbus; senior percussionist Benjamin Kasper, Helenville; junior bassoonist Nora Larson, Columbus; junior trombonist Nina Litherland, Columbus; sophomore clarinetist Ambria McCrary, Sun Prairie; sophomore saxophonist Maria Meier, Watertown; sophomore clarinetist Emma Meis, Watertown; sophomore bass clarinetist Emerson Milbrath, Watertown; sophomore trombonist Maria Vik, Fort Atkinson.
In addition to Lakeside Lutheran, participating high schools include Evergreen Lutheran High School (Tacoma, Washington), Great Plains Lutheran High School (Watertown, South Dakota), Luther High School (Onalaska), Luther Preparatory School (Watertown), Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School (New Ulm, Minnesota), Nebraska Lutheran High School (Waco), Northland Lutheran High School (Wausau), Rocky Mountain Lutheran High School (Denver, Colorado), and St. Croix Lutheran High School (West Saint Paul, Minnesota).
An East Regional Festival that features another 10 high schools will take place simultaneously in St. Joseph, Michigan. A national festival that brings together all WELS Lutheran high schools is planned for 2023 in Onalaska. According to organizers, “The mission of the WELS Band Festival is to foster Christian fellowship among WELS high school students as they prepare, rehearse, and perform band music, so that through their instrumental abilities, the Lord will be praised.” For more information and to find a future livestream link, go to welsfinearts.org/ band-fest.