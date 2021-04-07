Bring your hazardous household waste to the Jefferson Fair Grounds Friday, April 9 from 3-5:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 10 from 8-10 a.m. at the Jefferson Fair Grounds. There is $10 fee per car (cash only) and registration is required. Entrance for the event will be on Spangler Road.
Batteries, cleaners, light bulbs, yard chemicals, oil-based paints/stains, tires, gas/grease/oil and much more. No latex paint is accepted. For a list of all accepted waste, visit website at www.jeffersoncountywi.gov/cleansweep or call 920-674-7430.
