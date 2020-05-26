Lakeside Lutheran announces that senior Madelyn Plitzuweit, daughter of Tom and Beth Plitzuweit of Oconomowoc, received the annual Ryan J. Zweifel Memorial Scholarship for those entering the WELS teaching ministry.
The scholarship endowment in memory of Ryan J. Zweifel (Lakeside Lutheran Class of 2008) was established in 2009 after a car accident took his life after his first year at Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota, the synodical teacher training university for the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod. This $2,500 scholarship encourages and assists Lakeside Lutheran High School graduates who attend MLC to share the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Plitzuweit intends to pursue a degree in Elementary Education this fall.
