Mark Dressel and Sue White, announce the acceptance of their daughter Angie Dressel into the Wisconsin School Music Association’s 2020 Treble State Honor Choir. More than 1,400 students auditioned for 428 positions in five ensembles.
Started in 1967, the WSMA State Honors Music Project provides musically talented students with an opportunity to rehearse and perform with the nation’s finest conductors in a professional, highly disciplined setting. Selected through a rigorous audition process, students are challenged to perform at their musical best throughout the short rehearsal period, which culminates with a performance in October at the Wisconsin State Music Conference held in Madison each year. For many of these young musicians, the WSMA State Honors Music Project offers the experience of a lifetime, creating friendships, memories and skills they take with them in whatever path they choose. Although there is uncertainty as to what the fall will bring, WSMA is working on the ability to give these students an experience that works with the environment at hand.
