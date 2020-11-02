The American Red Cross held its blood drive on Oct. 6 in Lake Mills with a good turn out. There were 77 presenting donors and were able to collect 76 units of blood, 54 whole units and 22 power units which has the potential of saving 228 lives. Also, there were seven new first time donors. The donors who gave up their time and much needed blood were: Debra Kutz, Mary Smith, Lana Smith, Daniel Weber, Carolyn Heidemann, Marie Mertz, Edward Heimstreet, Jo Christianson, Diane Fronek, Carlton Kutzke, Mark Rueth, Linda Kutzke, Philip Sillman, Helen Eckert, Zachary Wedel, Bonnie Weber-Mosher, Janet Peitz, Michelle Morrow, Pamela Moen, Cynthia Schroeder, Carol Schweitzer,Jane Harvey, April Lynch, Michael Holzhueter, Andrew Tonies, Gordon Goers, Holly Christian, Rose Goers, Amy Janczy, Julie Heiser, Amanda Dahlke, Nathan Pyles, Larry Raupp, Peggy Furlin, Tim Borchert, Sheila Stork, Jane Mueller, April Theriault, Cory Miller, Terry Heinz, Valerie Schmitt, Laura Corsten, Kellie Kinderman, Rachel Stark, Erin Saylor, John Miller, Laura Tidwell, Pamela Korte, Kalli Woodhouse, Sarah Howells, Diane Krebs, Alix Birkrem, Kelsey Perry, Richard Krull, Eric Schultz, Chelsea Kemmerling, Micheal Mosher, Sara Stoddard, Mary Bade, Ronald Korte, Eryn Opgenorth, Daniel Thousand, Lori Gullixson, Jane Hoeppner,Lindsey Pellamann, Dale Nemitz, Bonnie Crawford, Linda Myhre, Stacey Mosher, Stephen Wassmann, Nicloe Wagner, Lynn Wilcott, Daniel Geerdts, Matthew Janz, Heidi Janz, Kathryn Drost, and Tammy Springer.
The following reached gallon marks: one gallon - Ronald Korte, Kelsey Perry and Kalli Woodhouse, two gallons - Kellie Kinderman, Linda Myhre, Valerie Schmitt and Sara Stoddard, six gallons - Pamela Moen, eight gallons Terry Heinz and nine gallons Cynthia Schroeder.
The next blood drive will be held on Dec. 8 at the Lake Mills Municipal Building, from noon to 6 P.M.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.