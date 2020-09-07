The performing arts all around the world are having to significantly adapt due to the health crisis. Help keep local arts alive by donating today. Every penny counts and will help them continue to bring beauty to the community through new and innovative ways.
Vivid Visions will be held at Commons Park in Lake Mills on Sept. 26 at 3 and 6 p.m. The ballet will then take the audience through Ms. Henninger’s brand new work set to Max Richter’s Recomposed Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Envisioning healing and hope for the city, nation and all of humanity for a stronger future together.
Limited outdoor seating. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to help maintain social distancing. Changes may be made due to inclement weather.
To RSVP go to www.magnumopusballet.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.