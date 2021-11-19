Happy Thanksgiving to all! Wishing you precious time with families and friends and an opportunity to reflect on the blessings in your life. It continues to be a stressful world and sometimes we search to find the good things in our lives…but they are there. Take time to be thankful for the small things.
Something new has been added to the December Bingo's scheduled for Wednesdays the 1st and 15th in the gym at RLAC from 1-2:30 p.m. Search your house for an item you can wrap in a Christmas package that may be trash or treasure. It can be something that you received and are going to re-gift, it may be that ugly Christmas sweater that you wore last year, or something that you just want to find a home for as long as it is out of your house! Wrap it up like a Christmas gift and bring it to add to the stash of bingo prizes for the day. It will add to the surprise as well as to the fun for the day when you unwrap it for all to see. Our bingo games are free and open to all for a fun afternoon. We supply the bingo cards and chips, or you can bring your own chips or dabbers.
We have so many materials for making craft projects and greeting cards that we welcome folks to just drop in if they are feeling creative. Bring a neighbor or friend and enjoy being with others. You can stop in during the hours that Club 55 is open (10 a.m. - to 3 p.m. MOn. - Thurs.) to just enjoy coffee and a visit or to use the fitness equipment. More people are taking advantage of using the treadmills as winter seems to be moving in. The Mill Pond has had a ‘skin of ice’ on these cold quiet mornings.
There are always new puzzles being added to our stash. It is the perfect way to spend some time as the weather makes us spend more time indoors. Puzzles are a good workout for our brains. We like to put ours on a foam white board as we put it together, so it is easily moved off the table if we need the room. It is light weight and keeps the pieces where they need to be. Come in and see if you can find one to try.