Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom is encouraging students in Pre-K through 12th grade to participate in a sticker designing activity to celebrate National Ag Day. National Ag Day will be celebrated nationwide on March 23. Due to anticipated COVID-19 restrictions many celebrations and activities are being planned virtually.
The theme for Ag Day 2021 is “Food brings everyone to the table.” Students are asked to draw a picture related to this theme to be used on a sticker sheet. The drawings can portray different kinds of foods the student likes; what farmers, processors, and others do to bring food from the “farm to table"; or fun facts about food.
Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom has developed a page that is designed so the images can be printed on a half-page sticker sheet. Students and teachers may consider using the stickers in their local community. Some ideas include attaching to carry-out bags from local restaurants, pizza boxes, grocery store bags and take-home packets for students.
This year’s activity will not be judged, but those who share a submission will be entered into a drawing to win prizes. Entries must be postmarked by March 31. There are three grade level groups: Pre-K - 3rd grade, 4th- 8th grade and 9th-12th grade. Through a random drawing, ten entries from each age category will receive a $10 Culver’s gift card. All entries will receive Ag in the Classroom resources.
To learn more or to download resources and supplemental lessons, visit wisagclassroom.org/events-activities/national-ag-day-2/.
The Ag in the Classroom is a program to help students K-12 to understand the importance of agriculture. The program is coordinated by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with funding from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation, other agricultural groups, and a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
