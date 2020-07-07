When someone is sick or injured, the care EMTs and paramedics provide can mean the difference between life and death. But the information first responders gather doesn’t always make it to hospital caregivers in a timely and efficient manner.
That’s all changing, thanks to software innovation through which SSM Health is integrating its electronic health record system into the documentation systems local EMS agencies use in the field.
The ESO Health Data Exchange enables hospitals and EMS agencies to quickly and easily share data back and forth to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients inside and out of SSM Health facilities. SSM Health is the first health care organization in Wisconsin to use the software platform.
“This technology is the future of healthcare, setting the standard for integration between the pre-hospital and hospital environments,” says Dr. Kacey Kronenfeld, SSM Health EMS Program Medical Director. “It will allow us to streamline the way we communicate with our EMS partners, and thus, provide a higher level of exceptional care to our patients.”
Dr. Kronenfeld adds that now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, smooth and efficient information-sharing is more important than ever.
Fitch-Rona EMS is one of the first area Emergency Medical Service agencies to link its reporting system with SSM Health using the ESO Health Data Exchange.
“First responders often treat patients and never learn about their outcomes,” says Fitch-Rona Chief Patrick Anderson. “We will have access to that health information and our caregivers can receive feedback on their efforts, which will allow us to better serve our community.”
SSM Health EMS Program leaders are working to expand the ESO Health Data Exchange to roughly 50 agencies across Dane County and the south-central Wisconsin region.
