The Lake Mills Area School District would like to remind families the Free Meals for Kids Program will continue through the end of the school year 2021 thanks to the USDA extension for free meals.
The LMASD Food Service Department has the ability to allow free breakfast and lunch for all students in our community. While there is nothing families need to do to sign up for the Free Meals for Kids Program, it is important that families with students in the High School to check their students food service account as ala carte items are still charged per usual. For families that may have already deposited funds into their food service account, those funds will remain in your student’s meal account for future use.
Virtual Learners can pick up at the Lake Mills High School Auditorium door #19 on Tuesdays and receive two breakfast and lunch meals; and on Thursdays and receive three breakfast and lunch meals. Times are from 11 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.
Menus are posted, but please know that they are subject to change with very little notice, Our supply companies were not aware of this decision until we were notified and they may be short on some items. We will do our best to feed our kids nutritious and great tasting meals!
If you have any questions, contact Nutrition Services at 920-648-2355 or catherine.kooiman@lakemills.k12.wi.us
