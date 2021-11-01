This is my second favorite season. I love to see the amazing coloring that God paints, and have you been noticing the moon? No other word to describe it, but BEAUTIFUL. The only bad thing is, you know that right around the corner is the cold season and the white stuff. I’ve been noticing all the fall and Halloween decorations when I walk through the halls of Trinity Pines, not only on the doors, but windows and mirrors too. Very nice.
Congratulations Trinity Pines on being voted the Best of Senior Living 55+. What an honor to be chosen for such a prestigious award! And what can we say but we think the step-less, stress-less lifestyle here is pretty darn good.
Flu shot time is here and we were happy again this year to have Jane and Karen from Hometown Pharmacy come administer the flu shots to us. What an awesome opportunity for our residents to not have to leave the building for this.
Another opportunity our residents had was when Community Service Officer Jessica Johnson from the LMPD, Caitlin McAlenvey, Jefferson County Solid Waste and Recycling Coordinator and Emi Reimer, MPH RN Jefferson County Health Department came to pick up unused and expired medications. It is important to properly dispose of old or unused medications, so they don’t pollute the waterways or fall into the wrong hands.
Then another one of the extras that the residents receive every other Friday is the appearance of the Schwan’s man who will fill orders right from his truck. That service, along with twice a month trips to the Lake Mills Market and the weekly meal from Bia Food Company are conveniences and perks of living here.
We only had one resident (Velma L.) celebrating her birthday this month. It was on a Monday but she started celebrating on the weekend with family!
I have tried to return the “Know Your Neighbor” feature to the second-floor alcove. This month I interviewed Lorraine L. I truly enjoy this part of the job, where I can sit down and get to know the residents and their life. I never liked history in school, but I have found that I truly enjoy hearing about their backgrounds, their life and what they did as they were growing up. To me that is kind of enjoyable history. The interview gets typed up and displayed along with photos and any mementos they want to share. With that thought, I leave you with this inspirational quote by Jim Rahn, “Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present.”