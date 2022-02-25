Change. Some people are fine with it, others aren't. Some say they roll with the flow, but others don't. I have heard it said that when you get old, you won't like change, to that I say two things. First, what is old? and second, just wait till you get to be my age then we will discuss old.
I mention change, because Trinity Pines will be experiencing a big change. We have received the news that our manager, our coworker, our friend, Ann Lee will be leaving us on March 7. After close to ten years here, she has accepted a position in Stoughton. Although we were shocked and saddened by the news, we do wish her the very best. May your new position be everything you were hoping and looking for and more. God bless you, Ann, you will be missed.
Another apartment has been filled, and we say, "Welcome Home" Renae S., who moved in this weekend. Now to officially fill the other three.
We are always happy to see family, especially when they come to visit their loved ones and help them celebrate their birthdays, as Mary and Doris's families did. Joyce M. had a visit from her son and daughter in law from Wausau on Wednesday.
So in the month of February, besides the normal weekly movie, yoga, zumba, exercise in library, and the bi-weekly Bingo. Euchre, and shopping at the market, they celebrated Valentine's Day with treats and a video concert by musician Davis HB Drake. Local attorney Karen Reiner kindly educated a group about estate planning and lots of important topics. We are thankful to Countryside Jewelers, John and Heidi for thinking of the residents by giving everyone roses. That was greatly appreciated.
I leave you with these thoughts. My hubby always brought me flowers for Valentine's Day and after a few years I asked him to stop. Why? Because it was enough to know he loved me. And isn't it great to know that our Heavenly Father sent His one and only Son to die for us, that whoever believes in Him will join Him in Eternal Life?