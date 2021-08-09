Online registration for the 2021-2022 school year began Sunday, Aug. 1 and will go through Sunday, Aug. 15.
To register, go to www.lakemills.k12.wi.us > Families Tab > Parent Information & Links > Skyward Family Access. If you have forgotten your login information, please click on “Forgot Your Login/Password” and follow the directions. Please contact any school office for assistance.
Families that do not have access to a computer may schedule an appointment with the district office at (920) 648-2215.